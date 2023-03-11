Konnect (KCT) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Konnect (KCT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $13,074.35 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

