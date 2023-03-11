Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,999 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Kura Oncology worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In related news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,275 shares of company stock worth $73,270. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

See Also

