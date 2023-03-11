Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Trading Down 21.3%

Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) dropped 21.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 68,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 18,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Landsea Homes stock. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,566,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

