Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 841,000 shares, a growth of 264.1% from the February 13th total of 231,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

LMPMF stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

