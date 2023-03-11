Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 8,402 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $167,703.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,523,586 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,776.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00.
- On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $771,407.10.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,706.80.
- On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $394,800.00.
- On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $288,832.60.
- On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,739 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $205,759.24.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,410 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $103,926.10.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $35,539.68.
- On Monday, January 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,907 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $337,367.88.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
Shares of LEGH opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $25.61.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
