Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 8,402 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $167,703.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,523,586 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,776.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $771,407.10.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,706.80.

On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $394,800.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $288,832.60.

On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,739 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $205,759.24.

On Monday, January 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,410 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $103,926.10.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $35,539.68.

On Monday, January 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,907 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $337,367.88.

Shares of LEGH opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 246,398 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Legacy Housing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 196,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

