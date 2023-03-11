Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Legal & General Group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.49) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.77) to GBX 390 ($4.69) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 328.43 ($3.95).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 252 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 311.13 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 257.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 13.93 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,588.24%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,724.46). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,724.46). Also, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £3,276.75 ($3,940.30). Insiders have acquired a total of 5,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

