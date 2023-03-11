Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of LXRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. 569,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,017. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 7.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.