Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LXRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. 569,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,017. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 705.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

