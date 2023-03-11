Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $147.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

