Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,248 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,248 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,458,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after buying an additional 1,358,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,569,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 2,852,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,150,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIND. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at $1.91 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

