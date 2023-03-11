Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $14.05.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

