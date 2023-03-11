Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,682 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Lincoln National worth $20,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

NYSE:LNC opened at $25.66 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

