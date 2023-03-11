Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-B) Trading Up 1.1%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-B – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 394,648 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Down 4.5 %

About Lions Gate Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms and international distribution and sales. It operates through the following business segments: Motion Pictures, Media Networks and Television Production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.