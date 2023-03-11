Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,027.37

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,027.37 ($12.35) and traded as high as GBX 1,170 ($14.07). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 1,156 ($13.90), with a volume of 61,342 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.23) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,130 ($13.59) to GBX 1,180 ($14.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £713.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.78, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,192.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,028.51.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

