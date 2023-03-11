Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Lipocine Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.03. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on LPCN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.
Recommended Stories
