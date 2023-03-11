Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.03. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LPCN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 146.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

