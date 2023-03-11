Litecoin Cash Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.38 million and $72.50 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 778,467,669 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 778,433,356.2084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00313457 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $251.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
