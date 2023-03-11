LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 101,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of SCD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. 26,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,568. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

