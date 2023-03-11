Locus Chain Price Reaches $0.0450 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $71.85 million and $663,914.75 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

