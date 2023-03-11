Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITTU) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.16. 2,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 45,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logistics Innovation Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $98,000.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

