LooksRare (LOOKS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.34 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. LooksRare has a market cap of $61.37 million and $12.34 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00429613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.27 or 0.29039032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars.

