Loom Network Market Capitalization Hits $63.88 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $63.88 million and approximately $12.78 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network’s dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

