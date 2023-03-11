Loom Network Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $65.30 million and approximately $16.59 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network’s dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

