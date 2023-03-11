LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

LPL Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $20.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $231.56 on Friday. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.92.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

