LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,685,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $368,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $231.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

