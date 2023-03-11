Lufax (LU) Set to Announce Earnings on Sunday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Sunday, March 12th. Analysts expect Lufax to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lufax Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LU opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Lufax has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, CLSA raised Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax
About Lufax
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lufax (LU)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.