Lufax (LU) Set to Announce Earnings on Sunday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Sunday, March 12th. Analysts expect Lufax to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Lufax has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, CLSA raised Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

About Lufax

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lufax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after buying an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,846,000 after buying an additional 288,750 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,442,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,358,000 after buying an additional 178,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $29,422,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

