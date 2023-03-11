Lumi Credits Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $36.66 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

