Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 5937450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Lyft Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 58.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

