Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Director Isiah Thomas III Sells 931 Shares

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 2.4 %

MSGE traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,435. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

