Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.17.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MGA stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,157,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,262,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Magna International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,990,000 after buying an additional 181,344 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after buying an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Magna International by 9.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

