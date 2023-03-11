Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the February 13th total of 326,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Makita Stock Down 0.2 %
MKTAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.89. Makita has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $34.99.
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Makita will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Makita Company Profile
Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.
