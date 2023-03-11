Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 2,029.4% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNXXF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.14. 49,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,649. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Manganese X Energy has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. It operates under the Acquisition and Exploration of Mineral Property Interests in Canada, and Technology Development of HVAC Systems. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

