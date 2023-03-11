Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 7.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.69. 11,602,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 34,898,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $622.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 5.05.

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,081.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 347,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 188,111 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

