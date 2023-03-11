Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $133.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

