MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) General Counsel Scott Pintoff Sells 250 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $346.73 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $389.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

