Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $236,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 226.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $164.53 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day moving average of $158.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

