Maso Capital Partners Ltd Has $250,000 Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd lowered its position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.14% of Ouster worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Ouster by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ouster by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ouster by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ouster by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
Ouster Trading Down 10.1 %
Shares of Ouster stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $0.93. 6,857,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,203. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OUST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ouster to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.59.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ouster (OUST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.