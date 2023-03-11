Maso Capital Partners Ltd Has $250,000 Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd lowered its position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.14% of Ouster worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Ouster by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ouster by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ouster by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ouster by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ouster stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $0.93. 6,857,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,203. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $362,135.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,127.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $362,135.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,127.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 30,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $37,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 890,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,368.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 395,444 shares of company stock worth $445,862. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

OUST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ouster to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

