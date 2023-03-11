Maso Capital Partners Ltd Makes New $770,000 Investment in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

HOLI traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 155,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,382. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

(Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.