Maso Capital Partners Ltd Sells 36,381 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,381 shares during the period. Slam makes up 1.0% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.37% of Slam worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAM. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Slam by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Slam by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Slam in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Slam by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slam Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Slam stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.29. 1,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,103. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

