Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 31,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 208,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $6.01 on Friday, reaching $348.43. 485,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,994. The stock has a market cap of $332.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

