Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $347.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

