Maven Securities LTD Invests $5.24 Million in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.26% of Ventyx Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $531,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 115,607 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $3,191,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $4,364,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 55,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,749,739.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,126 shares in the company, valued at $50,674,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 432,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,375,455. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VTYX traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 925,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,554. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

