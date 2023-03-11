Maven Securities LTD Purchases 195,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Vistra makes up about 0.1% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 347.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.52. 5,888,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s payout ratio is -23.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.