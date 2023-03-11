Maven Securities LTD Sells 51,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 714.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.66. 891,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

