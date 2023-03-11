Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Down 0.2%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$69.79 and last traded at C$70.39. 156,371 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 40,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78, a PEG ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.91.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

