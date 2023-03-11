McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.03

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.03 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.35). McBride shares last traded at GBX 28.20 ($0.34), with a volume of 246,890 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.36) target price on shares of McBride in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £45.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.50, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.09.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

