McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,552,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,984 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,230,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after buying an additional 137,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $302,630,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in McKesson by 16.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 629,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $336.20 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.77 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

