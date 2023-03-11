Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Medicure Stock Down 6.9 %

OTCMKTS:MCUJF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. Medicure has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Medicure

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

