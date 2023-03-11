MELD Trading Down 8.1% This Week (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MELD has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. MELD has a market cap of $24.04 million and $1.59 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00429281 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,880.15 or 0.29016564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,570,534,509 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01590333 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,590,200.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

