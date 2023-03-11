Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

MBWM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 28.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at $246,442.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 61.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading

