Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MBWM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $522.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.