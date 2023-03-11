Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 911 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average of $102.37. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

